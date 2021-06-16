Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 16, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has given his sentiments after President Uhuru Kenyatta said he will support a National Super Alliance(NASA) presidential candidate during the 2022 presidential election.

On Monday, Uhuru, who met leaders from leaders at State House, Nairobi urged former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to revive the NASA coalition and promised to support the candidate who they will appoint a flagbearer.

Reacting to Uhuru’s shocking about-turn, Kuria, who is a loyal soldier of Deputy President William Ruto, accused Uhuru of abandoning his mandate and joining NASA as a ‘campaign manager’

Kuria urged the president to vacate office and formally join the NASA brigade to allow his deputy, William Ruto, to take over for the remaining thirteen months.

“I want to say that because his seat cannot be vacant, he should vacate the seat for William Ruto and join the opposition for the remaining one year,” he said.

Further, the lawmaker said that the head of state is a threat to national unity as he continues to hold meetings with various tribal leaders.

“He continues meeting MPs and leaders based on tribes; yesterday it was Kambas, another time it will be Luos and another people from the Coast,” Kuria said.

