Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 30, 2021 – Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has lashed out at Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya), saying they cannot win any elective seat without the support of ODM chief Raila Odinga.

This comes barely days after Kalonzo and Mudavadi maintained that they will not work with either Raila Odinga or DP William Ruto ahead of the 2022 General Election, accusing Raila of being a liar whereas Ruto has a history of corruption scandals.

In a live video on his Facebook page yesterday, Sudi, while responding to Kalonzo’s recent remarks that he cannot work with William Ruto, advised the Wiper leader to retire peacefully from politics.

“I think the best way for him (Kalonzo) to survive is going to Tseikuru (Kalonzo’s rural home).”

“Take that pension money, take that benefit you were given recently and relax.”

“That is why Raila turns you around. And he (Raila) is a complete politician. Without Raila you would not be anywhere,” Sudi told Kalonzo in the video.

Kalonzo recently declared that he would rather retire from politics and go back to Tseikuru than be Raila Odinga’s running one more time.

According to him, he would be the most stupid person if he supports Raila Odinga’s quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who is expected to retire in August 2022.

“I am not a weakling… Raila and I have never sat to discuss 2022.”

“I will be the most stupid person on earth to support Raila Odinga for president for the third time without a measure of reciprocity,” Kalonzo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST