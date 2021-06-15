Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 15, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has reacted angrily to the shocking revelation by President Uhuru Kenyatta that he will not be backing his political aspirations in the upcoming 2022 general election contrary to their earlier plans.

This is after Uhuru announced that he will be backing one of the NASA principals for president in the 2022 General Election.

Taking to his official Facebook page, Dr. Ruto expressed his utter shock at the new development, asking why the over 8 Million voters who believed in the duo years ago were being short-changed.

DP Ruto added that they would anchor their faith and support in the Lord, noting that it would be the biggest betrayal for Uhuru not to trust any of his loyal allies.

“EUCHO!!NGAI FAFA MWATHANI!! So, what happens to the Thurakus, the kumìrà kùmèrà contingent, the 8 million of us??

“None, no youth, no woman, no man of the 8M who woke up early and voted 3 times for UK/WsR ticket merit support? Sawa tu! Tutajipanga na support ya MUNGU.” Wrote William Ruto.

While addressing mourners in Western Kenya, sometime back during Musalia Mudavadi’s mother’s burial, Uhuru said the time for Kikuyus and Kalenjins is gone and that he will support someone from another tribe.

The Kenyan DAILY POST