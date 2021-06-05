Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 5, 2021 – Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr. is a man under siege.

The youthful Senator is on the receiving end from Kenyans on Twitter after he posted an insensitive tweet while responding to a tweep.

It all started after Mutula reacted to Chief Justice Martha Koome’s statement on Uhuru’s controversial decision to turn down the appointment of six judges from the 40 recommended by the JSC.

A tweep responded telling him to enjoy his fat salary paid for by the overtaxed Kenyans.

Mutula responded condescendingly, questioning the taxes Kenyans pay.

His insensitive retort did not go down well among netizens who decided to remind him that he is a Senator because his father, Mutula Kilonzo, who was the Makueni Senator, died after a Viagra overdose.

Others called him out for looking down upon Kenyans simply because he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth.

Mutula’s father was a corrupt politician who used his position as later former President Daniel Moi’s lawyer to loot and evade paying taxes worth billions.

See how Kenyans put him in his place.

The Kenyan DAILY POST