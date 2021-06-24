Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 24, 2021 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO Ezra Chiloba has responded to claims of writing a threatening message to former IEBC Commissioner Roselyn Akombe.

Akombe had previously posted a message on Twitter which she claimed came from Chiloba.

“Dear Roselyn, do not attempt to rewrite history, our silence is not your silence, yours, Ezra,” the message read.

However, speaking during an interview, Chiloba refuted claims that the message was written with the intent to threaten or alarm his former colleague.

He added that based on the history shared between the two, he would confide in her and offer advice on pertinent issues affecting the commission.

“The reason I actually wrote that email at the time is because of the common history we have with her, so I considered her as a sister and I could write to her and tell her please you need to go slow on these things. It also pains us,” he stated.

The message came at a time when IEBC was on the spot over the controversial 2017 elections- which saw the Presidential elections annulled by the Supreme Court.

This brought to light accusations of graft probes as well as gross misconduct within the commission during the election period.

Further, the situation worsened when the ICT deputy director at the commission, Chris Msando, was found murdered days before the 2017 elections.

“All of us were hurt due to the events of the 2017 elections, we worked as a team and we needed to take responsibility for every decision that we made at the time.”

“But what we kept on seeing, is the frequency of attacks on our character, throwing out accusations while we kept quiet all that while, for us it’s personal.”

“My colleagues and I were under attack from her. Whenever we saw those tweets from her, we were always concerned about what they meant,” Chiloba noted.

