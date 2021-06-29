Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 29, 2021 – The One Kenya Alliance is scheduled to hold a crisis meeting today to plan for the 2022 polls amidst reports of emerging cracks in the formation.

This is after KANU Chairman Gideon Moi allegedly decamped from OKA to join former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s team ahead of the 2022 General Election, leaving Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) high and dry.

However, Wiper National Vice-Chair Mutula Kilonzo Jnr downplayed claims of a split and said all OKA principals will attend the consultation forum.

“Jubilee and KANU are in a coalition. So if ODM joins Jubilee, then KANU Chairman Gideon Moi is ideally part of that coalition.”

“That is what it means. Let us wait for the Tuesday meeting,” Kilonzo stated.

On his part, Amani National Congress Deputy Party leader Ayub Savula also dispelled claims of a split in OKA.

Wiper and ANC have ruled out working with ODM again, even after President Uhuru Kenyatta urged Opposition leaders to reunite to take on Deputy President William Ruto in the 2022 race.

The Kenyan DAILY POST