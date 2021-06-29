Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 29, 2021 – The World Bank has given Kenya government Sh 14 billion to buy COVID-19 vaccines.

Kenya, like the rest of African countries, has not been buying COVID-19 vaccines and has been waiting for donors to help their corrupt regimes.

In a press statement on Tuesday, the bank said the funds will enable Kenya to procure more vaccines via the African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) initiative and the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facilities.

“It will also support the deployment of those vaccines by boosting Kenya’s cold chain storage capacity,” the statement read.

Among interventions would be to establish 25 county vaccine stores, strengthen the capacity of 36 sub-county stores, and equip 1,177 health facilities with vaccine storage equipment.

Kenyans on social media have welcomed the World Bank’s assistance but urged the bank to track the use of the funds since the majority of the funds will end up in the pockets of senior Kenya government officials.

The Kenyan DAILY POST