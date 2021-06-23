Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 23 June 2021 – The proverbial forty days of a notorious thief reached recently after he was caught by some guards stealing.

The middle-aged man sneaked into a business premise hoping to reap where he didn’t sow, not knowing that the robbery mission would turn deadly.

A video shared online shows 2 guards beating the suspected thief senselessly after they caught him in the act.

The thief was left begging for mercy like a toddler while calling his mother to save his precious life.

“Wooi mamangu!’’ the suspected thief wailed as the merciless guards continued whipping him.

He was later forced to name his accomplices and confess how he carries out his criminal activities.

While it’s not clear what the young man had stolen, young people should desist from engaging in criminal activities and use their skills to earn an honest living.

Check out the dramatic video that has taken social media by storm.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.