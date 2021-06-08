Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 08 June 2021 – Marya Prude, the ex-wife to Citizen TV’s 10 over 10 host, Willis Raburu, is living her best life after divorce.

Marya parted ways with Raburu last year after finding out that he was cheating on her with multiple women.

Raburu is said to have kicked her out of their matrimonial home in Langata in the middle of the night when she questioned him about his extramarital affairs.

Marya confirmed in April that she had officially divorced Raburu after completing the divorce process since they were legally married.

She is now living her best life after walking out of her troubled marriage.

The 27-year-old stylist was a very religious woman when she was married to Raburu and even served as an usher at Kathy Kiuna’s Jubilee Christian Centre (JCC).

She is now a party animal and a liquor guzzler.

Over the weekend, she was pictured having mad fun in Nakuru.

See photos and video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST