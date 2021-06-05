Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 5, 2021 – Willis Raburu’s ex-wife, Marya Prude, is in high demand after she walked out of her hyped marriage with the Citizen TV host over infidelity.

Thirsty men have been flocking into her DM with sweet messages hoping to woo her after announcing that she is single.

The 27-year-old beautician has shared a screenshot of a message she received from a man with a crush on her.

The thirsty man confessed that Marya’s beauty and heavenly smile blows him away, and he wishes to meet her in person so that he can pour his heart out to her.

“Your beauty mesmerizes me and I haven’t even mentioned that heavenly smile. I know you won’t even read this but I wish I wish I get a chance to meet you in person angel,” part of the sweet message sent to her DM reads.

Here’s the screenshot that she shared.

