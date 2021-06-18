Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 18, 2021 – Citizen TV’s 10 over 10 host, Willis Raburu, has already moved on after parting ways with his wife Marya last year.

A source close to Raburu whispered to ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare that Raburu is dating a Ugandan lady identified as Ivy Namulindwa, who gave birth this week.

The said Ugandan lady is the cause of his divorce from Marya.

Raburu moved in with Ivy immediately after he parted ways with his ex-wife and they have been living together at his home in Langata.

The popular TV host and the Ugandan lass hosted a baby shower on 5th June as revealed by Edgar Obare.

She gave birth on Tuesday 15th June.

After delivery, Ivy posted a photo from her baby bump photoshoot and captioned it;

“May you always know, little one, that you were wished for, prayed for, longed for and will forever be deeply loved”.

Many celebrities who are Willis Raburu’s friends flooded the comments section to congratulate her.

Willis Raburu has never posted anything about his newborn baby or his relationship with the Ugandan lady.

He probably prefers to keep it private for now.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.