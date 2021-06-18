Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 18, 2021 – Although Willis Raburu has been keeping his love life away from the limelight after his marriage collapsed, it has been established that he has already moved on and fell in love with a Ugandan lady called Ivy Namu, who happens to be his workmate at Citizen TV.

Raburu and Ivy, aged 26, welcomed their first child this week.

However, Ivy already has a 12-year-old daughter from her previous relationship.

A few months ago, she posted photos celebrating her daughter’s birthday and dedicated a sweet message to her that reads, “My sweet baby just turned 12 & I don’t know how to act. Happy birthday baby, May God protect you, guide your path & always show you favor.

“I love you & may your wildest dreams come true sweetie

Here are photos of Ivy’s 12-year-old daughter or rather Raburu’s step-daughter.

