Tuesday, June 29, 2021 – Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, has made remarks that may be construed to mean that he is on the payroll of the deep state despite pretending to be a ‘fence sitter’.

Speaking at a function in Thika on Monday, Kabogo, who is yet to declare whether he is on Deputy President William Ruto’s side or President Uhuru Kenyatta’s side, accused the second in command of dividing Mt Kenya region.

He said the region which has been united since independence has been divided by outsiders who want to capture power in 2022.

Ruto, 54, has a cult following in Mt Kenya and those opposed to his presidency in 2022 have been accusing him of dividing the vote-rich region, which was once a political bedroom of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kabogo, who was afraid of condemning Ruto openly due to backlash from his community, urged the Mt Kenya electorate to reject leaders who divide them.

“We should reject leaders who are dividing us,” Kabogo said.

