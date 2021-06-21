Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 21, 2021 – Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to reconcile with his Deputy, William Ruto, if he wants to survive politically in 2022.

Speaking in a church service in Mang’u, Thika on Sunday, Kabogo, who is a close ally of the Head of State, urged the president to stop pretending it is business as usual in Mt Kenya.

Kabogo urged the President not to fight Ruto because will automatically lose the region’s influence to him and will have no one to blame because he had warned him before.

“Mr. President, please look for Ruto because your people are saying it is Ruto in 2022 and nobody can change that,” Kabogo said.

He concluded by urging the President to bury his pride and support Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022 since failure means that he will be embarrassed in 2022.

