Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 7, 2021 – Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo has fired missiles at President Uhuru Kenyatta for allowing National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, to be enthroned as Mt Kenya spokesman without consulting the electorate.

Two weeks ago, Muturi was crowned as Mt Kenya spokesman in a ceremony that was attended by more police officers than civilians.

The event, held at Mukuru Wa Nyagathanga’s shrine in Kiharu constituency, Murang’a county, had the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking on Monday, Kabogo said the whole Mt Kenya region has not settled on who should take over as the region’s political kingpin, and Muturi’s installation was done by the people who were directed by some politicians.

“Rais Uhuru is going home and that’s not debatable! If he wants to come back… Let whoever is his kin here go tell him! The constitution we have says he should go (home)!,” Kabogo roared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST