Thursday, June 17, 2021 – Kenyans on social media have attacked former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo after he skipped Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) show on Wednesday.

Kabogo, who is a dynasties’ apologist, was scheduled to be interviewed by Jeff together with former Mukurewini lawmaker, Kabando wa Kabando.

At the start of the show, Kabando said he had spoken with the former governor’s people, who had confirmed that he was on his way.

However, by the end of the show, which only lasted 40 mins, Kabogo had still not arrived.

“I was informed by his aides that he was on his way somewhere along Outering Road 10 minutes ago. On average, given the traffic status, he should now be approaching State House Road and quickly to Dennis Pritt, let’s wait for him,” Kabando said.

Many Kenyans took to social media to attack Kabogo after a no-show during the tantalizing interview.

“The first class Alumnus of Punjab University Kabogo was scared of Kabando and decided to snub the interview. He is waiting for an interview at the Kameme radio station,” Peter Mugucia wrote

“If @honkabogohad come to the #JKLive show last night, he would have had to defend Uhuru Kenyatta and that would have messed up William Kabogo’s political future: Keeping off was a very smart move! I will never look at Kabando @Wakabandothe same way again- The man is a genius!,” David Mutai wrote.

“Kabogo knew very well that Kabando wa Kabando will be oozing nothing but the truth. He chickened out,” Duncan Kibet wrote.

