Why More People Are Using Overseas Online Casinos

Online gambling is a growing industry in multiple countries and that is no different in Kenya where many international casinos happily accept Kenyan players. In Kenya, online betting is legal, so players don’t need to use overseas sites. However, Kenyans may find that they prefer to visit international online casinos due to some of the benefits that they afford players. Here are some of the main advantages of using international online casinos.

Huge Choice of Games

Slots are one of the main offerings at online casinos, and at international casinos, you can usually find a multitude of different titles from the most reputable games providers in the industry. Many online casinos that accept Kenyan players offer numerous top slots such as Starburst, as well as casino games with live dealer features such as Monopoly Live, where the game is played out on a wheel rather than the traditional board, with a host spinning the wheel in real-time, adding to the immersion.

Highest-Quality Online Casinos

The quest to capture all the atmosphere of a live casino has resulted in dedicated studios producing a wide range of online live casinos, and international casinos tend to offer the best selection.

Take online poker, for example. Online poker is popular in Kenya, and legal, yet there are no specialized online poker sites in Kenya. This leads players to overseas sites, where they can play first-class studio-based live dealer games in real-time from anywhere they choose. As with slots, there tends to be a greater variety of classic card and dice games at overseas casinos.

Fast Payments & Withdrawals

International casinos pride themselves on offering a variety of payment methods to facilitate lightning-fast deposits and withdrawals from eligible players all over the world. From pre-paid cards and e-wallets to a huge choice of currencies, including cryptocurrencies, you should find a payment method that suits you perfectly, all in the knowledge that reputable sites pride themselves on security.

Mobile Access

Mobile use has been one of the foremost factors in the prevalence of gambling in Kenya, with 88% of gamblers betting via mobile. Although the majority favor sports betting, particularly football, online casinos are increasingly geared towards mobile users, with intuitive functionality and a user-friendly experience that is engaging for players.

Kenyan mobile money services are also world-leading, making payments and withdrawals via mobile a daily feature of most Kenyans’ lives.

Bingo

Bingo is another game that is becoming more popular with Kenyans but isn’t readily available in the country itself. International casinos, particularly those based in the UK, offer a wide range of bingo rooms and games. Some bookmakers even operate specific ‘spin-off’ sites for bingos and lotteries.

As Kenyan law continues to change and evolve, there are seemingly fewer barriers preventing the rise in popularity of online casinos in Kenya. With sites offering more choice than ever with the knowledge they have growing international markets, Kenyan players can continue to enjoy everything international online casinos have to offer.