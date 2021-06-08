Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 8, 2021 – Harambee Stars head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has expressed fears that his younger brother may have joined the Somali militia group, Al Shabaab.

The veteran tactician made the revelations in a recent interview with comedian Jalang’o.

According to Mulee, who is also a radio host, he has not seen his brother for a while and his whereabouts are not known.

“Five (of my siblings) have passed on, five are alive and one is missing.”

“We have no idea where he is.”

“Our last born one day said he will disappear and we will never find him,” he said.

The father of three went on to reveal that his missing brother who he referred to as Sammy, lived with their sister in Mombasa.

“I have asked the police in Mombasa to check if he joined Al Shabaab because he converted from a Christian to a Muslim and also changed his name.”

“After that, we started noticing changes and that is when he said that when he leaves we will never find him.”

“Up to now, we have no idea where he is,” he said.

“I pray to God every day that he will come back to us.”

“You know those stories you hear that some came back home after missing for decades?”

“That is my hope that Sammy will one day show up.” he said.

Mulee is expected to guide Kenya through the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers that commence in October where Harambee Stars will face off with bitter rivals Uganda, Rwanda and West African giants, Mali.

