Thursday, 10 June 2021 – Detectives have re-arrested Michael Mutunga, who is accused of the gruesome murder of a Catholic Priest after he was released on bond a few days after his initial arrest.

Mutunga had been arrested for the gruesome murder of Fr Michael Maingi Kyengo which happened on October 8, 2019.

Fr Kyengo’s remains were later found buried in a shallow grave on a dry riverbed in Embu.

In a murder most foul, the clergyman’s lifeless body whose throat had been slit had been put in a gunny bag, before being disposed on the bed of river Gathingiri.

Detectives had painstakingly investigated the murder and arrested the main suspect with crucial exhibits linking him to the crime.

The exhibits included a sharp knife suspected to be the murder weapon and some of his blood-stained clothes which he had tried to wash in vain.

However, in an unbelievable turn of events, he was released on a Sh 300,000 cash bail upon arraignment at the Embu High Court.

The suspect immediately went into hiding and failed to appear in court, forcing the court to issue a warrant for his arrest.

Detectives have for the second time been looking for him and this afternoon, managed to smoke him out of his hideout in one of Nairobi’s informal settlements. He has been on the run for the past year.

May the innocent servant of God slain for no reason at all get justice and DCI will do all within her powers within the criminal justice system, where we pray we are all on board.

Courtesy of DCI.

Here’s a photo of the suspect.

This is where he had hidden the murder weapon.

