Thursday, 24 June 2021 – Detectives based in Thika are in hot pursuit of Beatrice Gathoni, a notorious fraudster after she jumped bail.

The suspect is facing fraud charges after she defrauded a victim over Sh 15 million in a food supply deal to a refugee camp in 2017.

She was arrested and presented to court where she was released on a bond of Sh 1 Million after taking plea.

However, she refused to turn up for the hearing, prompting the magistrate to issue a warrant of arrest against her.

Check out her photos and if you have any information that may lead to her arrest, please contact DCI.

