Friday, June 11, 2021 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to explain to Kenyans why he is using police to harass United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and The Service Party (TSP) supporters.

For the last two months, police have disrupted UDA and TSP meetings, claiming they were flouting COVID-19 rules.

Addressing the press on Friday, Kiunjuri, who is the TSP party leader, accused Uhuru of discrimination because Kieleweke and ODM members are meeting without being tear-gassed by police.

Kiunjuri added that senior Government officials were seen addressing a huge crowd and were not tear-gassed despite being against Covid- 19 protocols.

According to Kiunjuri, everyone can see discrimination and they no longer require a dictionary to know the meaning.

He called upon fairness and said Kenyans were keenly watching and they will make the right decision when the time comes in 2022.

Kiunjuri is one of Deputy President William Ruto’s point men in the Mt Kenya region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST