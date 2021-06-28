Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 28, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has urged Kenyans to be wary of Deputy President William Ruto, saying the guy is full of lies.

Speaking over the weekend during the burial of his cousin and former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo, Raila took issue with Ruto’s bottom-up approach to stabilize the economy.

He trashed the DP’s model, saying a country’s financial health could only be improved by strengthening policies at the macro level and not pushing wheelbarrows and handcarts as Ruto is advocating.

“Bottom-up economics should be taken to the dustbin.”

“But, unfortunately, there is nothing like a bottom-up approach when it comes to the economy.”

“What would you be doing with a wheelbarrow or a handcart in the quest to improve the general economy?” posed Odinga.

At the same time, the former PM defended his working relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying it was for the betterment of the country.

Political leaders drawn from both the ODM and Jubilee parties have in the recent past hinted at an alliance between the two political outfits, with multiple reports emerging that President Uhuru Kenyatta is likely to settle on backing an Opposition candidate in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST