Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 18, 2021 – It has now emerged that although deceased businessman Chris Kirubi was a billionaire, he didn’t let slay queens exploit him.

It’s without a doubt that Kirubi loved young ladies and chewed them mercilessly, thanks to his massive wealth.

According to a story published in a popular tabloid, Kirubi once invited a slay queen for an out-of-town weekend and instead of going to the date alone, she tagged a friend along.

They enjoyed horse riding and expensive drinks in one of the most expensive hotels in Kenya and when the night came, she said she wasn’t comfortable spending a night in his room and he graciously allowed her to go sleep alone.

The next day, she was still not ready to dish out her ‘goodies’ to the billionaire.

Being a perfect gentleman, Kirubi didn’t seem disappointed or angry but when she woke up the next morning, she found that he had left for Nairobi, having cleared only his bills.

The helpless slay queen and her friend were forced to fundraise to clear their bill that was running in hundreds of thousands.

The story has being widely shared on social media and men are praising Kirubi for being an alpha male.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.