Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 12, 2021 – Former Auntie Boss actress, Sandra Dacha, was among the mourners who attended Benjamin Ayimba’s burial that was marred with drama after Ayimba’s sisters tried to bar his baby mama Nyaboke Moraa and her kids from the burial ceremony.

Dacha likened the drama that transpired at the burial to a scene from a Nigerian movie.

The popular actress thought that such family dramas only happen in movies but what she witnessed when the former rugby coach was being laid to rest will forever be edged in her memory.

Sandra had accompanied Moraa (Ayimba’s baby mama) to the burial to give her emotional support since they are good friends.

During the tense burial, Ayimba’s sister Irene started accusing Moraa of causing his brother’s death and said there’s no way she can be allowed to get in.

Dacha revealed that Irene has been harassing Moraa since 2012.

‘’Tension was all over, from the police officers to the kids to the people at the burial. I had to stay strong for the kids because their mum was not in her right state of mind.

Irene told the officers that Moraa was the one responsible for Baba Otieno’s(Ayimba) sickness and death and that we should not be allowed inside. Irene you always hated Moraa since 2012 and I am a witness, “Sandra wrote and added that Irene has been calling Moraa’s kids chokoraas.

Here’s a screenshot of her post

The Kenyan DAILY POST