Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 22 June 2021 – Former Citizen TV Senior news anchor, Jacque Maribe, fell from grace to grass after she was linked to the murder of city businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Maribe was fired from Citizen TV after her image was badly dented following the scandal, putting her shining media career to a halt.

The single mother of one has been missing from the limelight for quite some time, only to resurface recently looking a bit ashy.

Going by her looks, dressing, and everything, it’s clear that life has taken a toll on her.

Concerned Kenyans took to social media to express their concerns after spotting her latest photo.

A Twitter user felt sorry for the once-famous TV journalist who used to rub shoulders with powerful politicians and blamed Jowie for destroying her life.

“Something will happen in your life and slide you miles back. Jowie messed Maribe’s life,” A Twitter user commented after seeing her latest photo.

Maribe tried to set up an online TV show after she was fired from Citizen TV but the idea flopped.

She is still facing murder charges and at the moment, none of the major media houses can employ her because of her dented image.

Here’s the latest photo of Jacque Maribe that has raised eyebrows.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.