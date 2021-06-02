Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 02 June 2021 – A video of rogue pastor, James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism, bragging how he is respected by bank managers because of his huge financial muscles has gone viral and left Netizens in stitches.

Ng’ang’a said that although he is not educated, he is always given special treatment when he goes to the bank to transact money.

The flamboyant preacher bragged that he doesn’t remember the last time he lined up in a bank.

According to him, his bank account balance prompts bank managers to treat him like a king.

This is not the first time that the controversial pastor is being recorded bragging about his wealth.

Sometime back, he bragged that he exchanges top-of-the-range vehicles like clothes.

Ng’ang’a said that he can comfortably buy a new car after every two weeks.

Listen to the rogue preacher bragging.

