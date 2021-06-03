Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 3, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have raised serious concerns over the 2022 General Election, claiming President Uhuru Kenyatta may be planning to cling to power beyond August 2022.

According to Mwangi Kiunjuri, who is also the leader of The Service Party, there are systematic plans to extend the Jubilee administration’s term beyond August next year.

He said the politics surrounding the Building Bridges Initiative and the seemingly unprepared electoral agency could be used as the basis to extend the term of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration and other elected leaders.

Kiunjuri was speaking at a press conference yesterday where he also read the statement on behalf of over 30 party members who included former governors and MPs.

He said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission should start preparing for the polls as election day is 14 months away.

Kiunjuri concurred with the Catholic bishops who last week said there was no room for the country to hold the BBI referendum and a general election within one year.

“This roadmap will assure Kenyans that nobody is sitting somewhere planning an extension of the term of this administration, Parliament, governors or MCAs for even a minute.”

“The 2022 elections should and must be held in accordance with the current Constitution,” he said.

“In view of this, we demand a clear roadmap to the general elections from the IEBC and the government.”

“Kenyans expect the government to facilitate IEBC effectively,” he said.

Kiunjuri said in light of the Court of Appeal setting the commencement of BBI case on June 29, it is clear that the matter will be determined in time to allow the IEBC to hold a referendum and within 11 months prepare to deliver free, fair, and credible elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST