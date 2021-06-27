Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 27, 2021 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta against extending his term beyond 2022.

Uhuru is supposed to go home in August 2022 after a dismal 10-year term.

But according to Kiunjuri, there is a plot by the head of state to cling to power through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The Service Party (TSP) leader said that he will move to the Supreme Court to seek advisory on the government’s rumoured plan to extend its term in office being pegged on the BBI report.

”They must vacate office on August 9, 2022. There is no extension of the term of governors, MPs, or the president.

“The Constitution is obvious, and very soon, we will move to the Supreme Court for advisory on the issues of the Constitution,” Kiunjuri said.

The former CS was speaking in Kangema, Muranga County during a church fundraiser on Saturday.

