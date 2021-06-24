Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 24, 2021 – An outspoken Wiper Democratic Movement Member of Parliament has begged former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to work with Deputy President William Ruto so that the Kamba community can be in the next government after 2022.

Speaking on Thursday, Mavoko MP, Patrick Makau, said as things stand, Ruto is the next President since he has the full backing of the whole country, including Mt Kenya, which is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s backyard.

Makau also said the Kamba community will not support the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga’s presidential bid since he cannot be trusted.

“Even you Ruto, we need to sit down with you and build a government come 2022.

“There are no permanent enemies and friends in politics. This time we have decided,” the MP said.

Early this month, Kalonzo lectured Mwala MP Vincent Munyaka when he asked him to negotiate with Ruto since Kamba votes alone cannot take him to the State House.

“Under the sun, you should never again tell me to partner with such people,” the Wiper boss warned.

He described the DP as ‘tainted’ and expressed optimism in defeating him if they vie against each other.

“I would love to get Ruto on the ballot because he is the individual all of us are determined to beat,” Kalonzo said.

