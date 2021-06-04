Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 04 June 2021 – Esther Nthenya’s daughter, Gilda Naibei, has revealed that she and her siblings are excited about her mother’s relationship with Guardian Angel.

Esther and Guardian have been facing endless trolls on social media because of their huge age gap but according to Gilda, her family is okay with the relationship and they can’t wait for the wedding.

“This is the vibe that we are all going for as a family. As children we are happy, we can’t wait for this wedding, we are fine, as long as we are fine, everyone should be ok,” she said

Gilda, who was speaking on her Youtube channel when she hosted Guardian Angel and her mother for an interview to talk about their love journey, said she would like to be her mother’s maid of honour when the wedding day comes.

Guardian said the reactions from Nthenya’s children was a good sign for him, “From how excited you guys were, I knew this was a done deal.

“It was the major thing for me. I knew she would accept it but I was worried about how you guys would react.

“If you reacted differently, it would have killed me. But when I realized you were ok, it was amazing. It touched my heart,” Guardian Angel said.

“People need to know that in the beginning didn’t look like a relationship. Esther is excited about music and the person that I am.

“For me, I was just going for a business meeting then I met this beautiful woman. After a few weeks, we are excited about each other and we fall in love. And here we are,” he added.

