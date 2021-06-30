Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 30, 2021 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has taken a swipe at President Uhuru Kenyatta over his planned visit to the Rift Valley region.

According to Murkomen, the Head of State has been evading the region since his March 2018 handshake with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“Rift Valley region under the leadership of William Ruto has voted for Uhuru Kenyatta 4 times (2002, 2013, 2017 plus repeat presidential elections).”

“For 4 years he has been missing in action in the region. His visit is long overdue,” Murkomen tweeted.

“We have many questions touching on projects and governance.”

“We shall be there under the leadership of William Samoei Ruto who led us to him (President Uhuru).”

“I cannot wait,” Murkomen wrote on his Twitter page.

Uhuru’s visit to the region has been termed by Ruto allies as a strategy to woo them back as his popularity in Rift Valley has diminished.

They have accused the president of focusing on the pro-handshake regions, neglecting the Rift Valley and Central, which gave him the majority of the votes in the 2017 and 2013 General Elections.

President Uhuru’s visit to the region comes after Rift Valley leaders accused him of channeling projects to Nyanza since his handshake with Raila Odinga.

