Friday, June 18, 2021 – Nyeri town Member of Parliament, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has challenged Deputy President William Ruto to fully walk out of the Jubilee party saying the outfit is thriving without him.

In a Facebook post, the vocal Jubilee legislator argued that since Ruto started working with United Democratic Alliance (UDA), the ruling party has regained its lost glory and that it’s currently stronger than it was when Ruto was still a member.

“Ruto should be told that the Jubilee party, like the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), will not die because he left.

“In fact, both parties are doing better since he left,” Ngunjiri said.

This comes even as Jubilee is technically dead thanks to Ruto’s ‘departure’ which has seen the party lose in every by-election as well as its foothold on the ground.

Ngunjiri, an ardent supporter of President Uhuru Kenyatta, was responding to a tweet by William Ruto who had sarcastically laughed at Uhuru after he hinted at endorsing one of the NASA principals to succeed him.

In April, Ruto, in a televised interview, said he will use the UDA party to seek the country’s top job in the event the Jubilee party does not grant him a chance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST