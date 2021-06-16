Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 16 June 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor, Ann Waiguru, stunned students of Ngaru Girls during a visit to their school when she joined them for a dance.

The beautiful Governor forgot all her troubles and pulled some hot moves while dancing to the popular Sukari song by Zuchu, which has been causing ripples in the music industry.

Waiguru swiftly followed the moves as directed by the students and reminisced her youthful days by moving her waist and shaking her legs while dancing to the popular Bongo tune.

The county boss shared the video on her social platforms and captioned it, “All work and some play. We were overjoyed to dance and learn new moves from students of Ngaru Girls High School during a visit with PS Maringa.

Watch the video below.

