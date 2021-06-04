Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 4, 2021 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi may have been duped by greedy elders to undergo a fake coronation as Mt. Kenya spokesman.

This is after Mt. Kenya leaders denounced him, saying he is not the bonafide Mt. Kenya spokesman.

Led by Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria, the leaders said President Uhuru Kenyatta is the only spokesperson of the Mt. Kenya region.

“I want to reiterate what I have said before; we don’t have another spokesperson in Mt. Kenya apart from Uhuru Kenyatta.”

“ He was given the mandate of the spokesperson, and the position cannot be shared in the sense that Muturi is given one while Uhuru gets the other,” Wa Iria said.

According to the Murang’a governor, such a leadership position is derived from a special tree that has the blessings of our elders.

“Muturi’s blessings are from a coffee tree.”

“Uhuru is still the spokesperson, and no one has taken the mandate away from him, and he is yet to hand it over, and we don’t want him to take it back.

“We want him to continue leading us,” Wa Iria told journalists in his county.

“Muturi might be the spokesperson of Mbeere, and we wish him well, but what we are saying is that let us not compete on these positions.”

“If you want to be a political spokesperson, it is only through the elections.”

“So Muturi should wait for next year to square it out with me instead of going through some elders,” Wa Iria explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST