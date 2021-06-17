Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 17, 2021 – The death of former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo has taken a new twist after his family alleged foul play in his sudden death on Monday.

According to Midiwo’s elder brother George Jalang’o, the family has sought the police’s intervention in a bid to unravel details regarding the politician’s demise.

Jalang’o insisted that the family was not satisfied with the cardiac arrest theory.

“We have reported the matter to the police. Midiwo was fit, well and going about his activities and therefore we cannot understand why and how he just fell ill and died,” the brother wondered.

Jalang’o added that after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, Midiwo limited his movements and primarily stayed in his home in Siaya.

He added that the politician lived a healthy lifestyle and would do exercises regularly by walking 15 to 20 kilometers daily.

The deceased’s body is scheduled to undergo a post mortem examination in order to reveal the cause of death. Currently, the body is at the Lee Funeral Home.

The politician is said to have been taken to the Nairobi Hospital on Saturday after a sudden illness.

Jalang’o had noted that his brother could speak and was doing okay before eventually passing away on Monday at around 4 pm.

