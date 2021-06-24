Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 24, 2021 – Barely a day after Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchoma joined Deputy President William Ruto after dumping President Uhuru Kenyatta’s camp, a scandal has emerged that may force her to rejoin Uhuru’s bandwagon.

According to Ugandan fugitive and lawyer David Matsanga, Wamuchomba’s days as a free woman are now numbered after defecting to Ruto’s camp.

He alleged that Wamuchomba stole the Kiambu taxpayers’ money before defecting to Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA camp and that State machinery has already been activated to deal with her squarely.

Venting on social media, Matsanga noted that Wamuchomba knew she was not safe in Jubilee under Uhuru, forcing her to seek refuge at DP Ruto’s led UDA party.

He noted that those joining the DP in his newly found UDA party are leaders with corruption cases.

He said the lawmaker decided to join the UDA party because the party has corruption scandals.

“I have stated here that most of those fleeing to Dr. William Ruto’s camp have corruption allegation scandals chasing them.”

“Those fleeing are just like the boss himself whose heap of corruption allegations have been kept secret by a civilized President Uhuru Kenyatta,” he posted.

“These guys eat the CDF or eat Government funds and then flee to a DEN of thieves created by Robin Hood of Nottinghamshire.”

“It is not a surprise at all. Some of us will support Uhuru Kenyatta even when remain few or even when I remain alone.

“I am a soldier I don’t defect easily and will not. I will go home but not surrender to THIEVES,” he continued.

“Yesterday, Kiambu Woman MP Gathoni Wamuchomba defected to Ruto camp.,

“She is alleged to have stolen more than 65 Million shillings from the Affirmative fund and was under the radar of the EACC, DCI, and the DPP before she crossed to join her corrupt colleagues in UDA to play the ” I am being persecuted for joining UDA,” he posted.

“Birds of the same feathers flock together indeed.

“She has carted millions of shillings and deposited them in her accounts and very soon, just soon, she will be in handcuffs not because of joining a shell party bringing together the corruption magnates but her misappropriation of the affirmative funds,” he asserted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST