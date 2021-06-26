Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 26, 2021 – Kiambu Woman Rep, Gathoni Wamuchomba, may have signed her political death warrant by decamping from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee to Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA.

This is after a section of women in Kiambu took to the streets yesterday protesting her defection, calling her a liar.

The women, who were in their hundreds, accused the Woman Representative of disrespecting the president by jumping ship.

They faulted her, saying that she had not been instrumental to the women of Kiambu since she got into office in 2017.

“So many women elected her in 2017 and she did not ask any of us before she defected to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).”

“We have her history.

“The first thing she said when she was elected was that she wanted MPs salary to be increased.”

“We have not seen her doing much since that time. We call her Gathoni wa Micara,” one of the women stated.

The women added that they were embarrassed by Wamuchomba’s move.

On Wednesday, Wamuchomba announced that she had defected from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s camp and joined that of Deputy President William Ruto.

The MP alleged that members of her constituency had pressured her into joining the DP.

“I am aligning myself with the DP because that is where my people want me to be,” she stated.

