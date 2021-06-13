Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Position: Waitress
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
Our client a busy in store restaurant is currently looking to hire a Waitress to be based in Syokimau.
Responsibilities
- Prepare the restaurant for service by ensuring the eating area is cleaning and arranged accordingly.
- Collects orders when prepared and serves to guest
- Collects all dirty cutlery and crockery from the table once guests have completed their meal
- Maintains a high standard of personal hygiene and appearance
- Follow instructions from the Manager in regards to daily running of the restaurant
Qualifications
- Diploma / Certificate in Hospitality Management
- 6 months and above working experience in a Restaurant
- Exceptional communication skills and great customer service skills
- Must be presentable, pleasant, enjoys service and interacting with people
- Excellent attention to detail and exceptional ability to multitask.
- Basic beverage preparation (African Tea, Dawa), waiting on tables, welcoming customers and service.
- A positive attitude, team player, enthusiastic personality and a winning smile
How to apply
Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>