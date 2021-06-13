Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Position: Waitress

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Our client a busy in store restaurant is currently looking to hire a Waitress to be based in Syokimau.

Responsibilities

  • Prepare the restaurant for service by ensuring the eating area is cleaning and arranged accordingly.
  • Collects orders when prepared and serves to guest
  • Collects all dirty cutlery and crockery from the table once guests have completed their meal
  • Maintains a high standard of personal hygiene and appearance
  • Follow instructions from the Manager in regards to daily running of the restaurant

Qualifications

  • Diploma / Certificate in Hospitality Management
  • 6 months and above working experience in a Restaurant 
  • Exceptional communication skills and great customer service skills
  • Must be presentable, pleasant, enjoys service and interacting with people
  • Excellent attention to detail and exceptional ability to multitask.
  • Basic beverage preparation (African Tea, Dawa), waiting on tables, welcoming customers and service. 
  • A positive attitude, team player, enthusiastic personality and a winning smile

How to apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke

