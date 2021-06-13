Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Waitress

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Our client a busy in store restaurant is currently looking to hire a Waitress to be based in Syokimau.

Responsibilities

Prepare the restaurant for service by ensuring the eating area is cleaning and arranged accordingly.

Collects orders when prepared and serves to guest

Collects all dirty cutlery and crockery from the table once guests have completed their meal

Maintains a high standard of personal hygiene and appearance

Follow instructions from the Manager in regards to daily running of the restaurant

Qualifications

Diploma / Certificate in Hospitality Management

6 months and above working experience in a Restaurant

Exceptional communication skills and great customer service skills

Must be presentable, pleasant, enjoys service and interacting with people

Excellent attention to detail and exceptional ability to multitask.

Basic beverage preparation (African Tea, Dawa), waiting on tables, welcoming customers and service.

A positive attitude, team player, enthusiastic personality and a winning smile

How to apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke