Waiters and Waitresses.

Our client in the hospitality industry is looking to fill in the above positions, to be based in Nairobi.

Job Purpose

You are responsible for ensuring that customers have a satisfying dining experience. You are expected to provide fast, efficient and courteous service. You also discuss coordination between the kitchen and the dining area and review any customer service issues from the previous day or shift.

Responsibilities

Greet and escort customers to their tables

Present menu and provide detailed information when asked (e.g. about portions, ingredients or potential food allergies)

Prepare tables by setting up linens, silverware and glasses

Inform customers about the day’s specials

Offer menu recommendations upon request

Up-sell additional products when appropriate

Take accurate food and drinks orders, order slips or by memorization

Communicate order details to the kitchen staff

Serve food and drink orders

Check dishes and kitchenware for cleanliness and presentation and report any problems

Arrange table settings and maintain a tidy dining area

Deliver checks and collect bill payments

Carry dirty plates, glasses and silverware to kitchen for cleansing

Meet with restaurant staff to review daily specials, changes on the menu and service specifications for reservations (e.g. parties)

Provide excellent customer service to guests

Qualifications

Diploma in food and beverage management

A degree in Hospitality Management is an added advantage

Proven work experience as a waiter or waitress (Minimum1 year)

Strong organizational and multitasking skills with the ability to perform well in a fast-paced environment

Active listening and effective communication skills

Team spirit

Flexibility to work in shifts

Attentiveness and patience for customers

How to Apply

Qualified candidates should send their CV and application letter quoting their expected salary to aurumconsultantsltd@gmail.com. This is an urgent position and will remain open until it’s filled. Only qualified candidates should apply.