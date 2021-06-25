Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Purpose

You are responsible for ensuring that customers have a satisfying fine dining experience. You are expected to provide fast, efficient and courteous service. You also discuss coordination between the kitchen and the dining area and review any customer service issues from the previous day or shift.

Responsibilities

Present menu and provide detailed information when asked (e.g. about portions, ingredients or potential food allergies)

Prepare tables by setting up linens, silverware and glasses

Inform customers about the day’s specials

Offer menu recommendations upon request

Up-sell additional products when appropriate

Take accurate food and drinks orders, order slips or by memorization

Communicate order details to the kitchen staff

Serve food and drink orders

Arrange table settings and maintain a tidy dining area

Deliver checks and collect bill payments

Carry dirty plates, glasses and silverware to kitchen for cleaning

Provide excellent customer service to guests

Qualifications

Cert/Diploma in food and beverage related course A MUST

A degree in Hospitality Management is an added advantage

Proven fine dining work experience as a waiter or waitress (Maximum 3 yrs.)

Strong organizational and multitasking skills with the ability to perform well in a fast-paced environment

Fluent and effective communication skills

Flexibility to work in shifts

Attentiveness and patience for customers

How to Apply

Qualified candidates should send their CV to hr@cjs.co.ke . Positions will remain open until filled. Those who applied earlier need not apply