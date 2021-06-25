Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job Purpose
You are responsible for ensuring that customers have a satisfying fine dining experience. You are expected to provide fast, efficient and courteous service. You also discuss coordination between the kitchen and the dining area and review any customer service issues from the previous day or shift.
Responsibilities
- Present menu and provide detailed information when asked (e.g. about portions, ingredients or potential food allergies)
- Prepare tables by setting up linens, silverware and glasses
- Inform customers about the day’s specials
- Offer menu recommendations upon request
- Up-sell additional products when appropriate
- Take accurate food and drinks orders, order slips or by memorization
- Communicate order details to the kitchen staff
- Serve food and drink orders
- Arrange table settings and maintain a tidy dining area
- Deliver checks and collect bill payments
- Carry dirty plates, glasses and silverware to kitchen for cleaning
- Provide excellent customer service to guests
Qualifications
- Cert/Diploma in food and beverage related course A MUST
- A degree in Hospitality Management is an added advantage
- Proven fine dining work experience as a waiter or waitress (Maximum 3 yrs.)
- Strong organizational and multitasking skills with the ability to perform well in a fast-paced environment
- Fluent and effective communication skills
- Flexibility to work in shifts
- Attentiveness and patience for customers
How to Apply
Qualified candidates should send their CV to hr@cjs.co.ke . Positions will remain open until filled. Those who applied earlier need not apply
