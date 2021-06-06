Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Position: Waiter/ Waitress Intern
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
Cysuites Apartment Hotel is an apartment hotel located along Church Road, off Waiyaki Way in Nairobi’s bustling Westland’s area. The hotel offers 32 two-bedroom apartment, 6 one-bedroom apartment and 2 penthouses.
These apartments offer contemporary living and working spaces fitted with amenities to meet the needs of short and extended stays to both business and leisure travellers
The all-day dining restaurant serves a variety of both Kenyan and continental dishes. The bar area features a fine selection of wines alongside a wide range of spirits and Signature Cocktails.
The hotel has fitness facilities to help you keep up with your fitness regime while staying with us.
The restaurant waiter or waitress will be responsible for service provision of food and beverages to the guests in an efficient and professional manner.
Responsibilities
- Welcoming guests into the restaurant and presenting them with the menu
- Taking guests orders on order taking pads or on the handheld Point of Sale (POS) sytem and serving them
- Clearance and cleaning of the table
- Obtaining revenues, issuing receipts, accepting payments and returning the change
- Performing basic cleaning tasks as needed or directed by supervisor
- Communicate to the guest and provide assistance with their queries
- Promptly respond to guest with any additional request
- Co-ordinate with the busperson, kitchen staff, bar staff to ensure smooth operation and guest satisfaction
- Assist in other areas of the restaurant such as answering telephones and completing financial transactions
- Closing the shift on the POS terminal
Qualifications
- Must have achieved atleast a C- or equivalent in highschool
- Certificate in food service or Diploma in Hospitality
- Should be flexible to work on weekend and night shifts.
- Should be able to multi-task
- Should have excellent communication skills.
- Should be a team player.
How to apply
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>