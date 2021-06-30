Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 30, 2021 – A former farmhand has been arrested after allegedly assaulting his employers’ seven-year-old son with a panga in Eldama Ravine over salary arrears.

Emmanuel Wanjala Wafula aged 25 years was arrested within Benonin village several hours after committing the offence on June 29 at around 10 PM.

The victim suffered a deep cut on the left side of the head causing a serious injury. He is currently at Mediheal Hospital in Nakuru in a serious condition.

The victim’s father, Clement Chesang’ had gone to see off his visitors, leaving him asleep in the main bedroom before the perpetrator entered the house and committed the horrible act.

The father reported the incident at Eldama Ravine police station and detectives quickly swung into action and managed to arrest the suspect.

After interrogations, Wafula told the officers that he had gone to ask for his money before committing the crime.

He volunteered to take them through the scene demonstrating how he committed the offence and disposed of the assault weapon.

The officers managed to recover a blood-stained panga thrown in the farm about 50 meters from the homestead.

BY DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.