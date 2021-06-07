Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 07 June 2021 – Fast-rising city socialite, Sherlyne Anyango, has no plans of coming back to Kenya.

The well-endowed socialite jetted to the United States of America last week to headline some gigs.

Sherlyne revealed during a question and answer session with her fans that she plans to stay in America since it’s easy to hustle there.

“I have relocated here (America). I don’t think I will be back anytime soon. I want to hustle here, it’s easier,” she said while responding to a fan who wanted to know when she will jet back.

Sherlyne shot to fame last year through Club Covid online shows that were being hosted by Xtian Dela.

She quit her job at Citizen TV where she worked as a producer to become a full-time flesh peddler.

