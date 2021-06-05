Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 5, 2021 – Upcoming Kenyan female artist, Zianachana Achana, was arrested in April this year after she killed Daniel Omollo Onyango, a Kenyan Defense Forces Soldier at their house in Kahawa Wendani, following a domestic dispute.

When she was arrested and presented to the court, she defended herself saying that her deceased boyfriend fatally hurt himself.

This is despite a postmortem conducted on the deceased’s body showing that he had stab wounds that were inflicted by another person.

Achana is out on bond as the murder case continues.

She is busy enjoying life with her daughter and sharing thirst traps on her social media pages even as the deceased soldier’s family seek justice.

In one of the posts she writes, “May the Lord give you the strength over your enemies, ask Him to fight for you coz fight’s belongs to the Almighty God…

Here are the latest photos of the murder suspect enjoying a photo shoot with her daughter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST