Tuesday, June 15, 2021 – Chris Kirubi had a soft spot for beautiful women despite his advanced age.

Although he divorced his wife 30 years ago after he realized that they have different personalities, he always enjoyed the company of hot women.

There are allegations that he paid top dollar to hot women who provided him with escort services.

There are also allegations that he sought ‘extra services’ from some of the beautiful media personalities who work at Capital FM.

After his death, Netizens started digging his past life and circulated a past video of him flirting with popular media personalities, Sharon Mundia and Amina Abdi.

Back then, the hot lasses were working at Capital FM.

Kirubi lived his life to the fullest.

