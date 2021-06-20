Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 20, 2021 – Deceased former Gem MP, Jakoyo Midiwo, was an outgoing person.

He would frequent entertainment joints to indulge in alcohol and dance with beautiful women.

He particularly loved dancing to Rhumba and despite being a high-profile politician, he would mingle freely with other revelers.

An undated video of the deceased MP getting mushy with an unidentified lady while dancing to Rhumba has emerged.

In the video, Midiwo is seen skilfully holding the lady’s waist as they dance the night away.

He lived his life to the fullest if the video that is doing rounds on social media is anything to go by.

Jakoyo fell ill suddenly earlier this week and was taken to the Nairobi Hospital for emergency treatment.

He was transferred to the ICU, where he died while receiving treatment.

His family suspects that he might have been poisoned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.