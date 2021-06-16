Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 16 June 2021 – Catholic nuns are known to be conservative and deeply religious but there’s this video of some beautiful nuns who recorded themselves dancing to Kamba Benga music while enjoying a road trip.

The pretty Catholic nuns forgot all their troubles and jammed to the popular Kamba tune while blowing kisses like slay queens.

Former Nairobi Governor turned blogger, Mike Sonko, shared the video on his Twitter page and elicited reactions among his followers.

While some of his followers said there is nothing wrong with the nuns having fun and enjoying life, others feared that they might be disciplined by the Vatican after the video went viral.

Others made fun of the nuns and suspected that they might be ‘servicing’ the father secretly while pretending to serve in the church.

Watch the video and reactions from Netizens

The Kenyan DAILY POST.