Monday, 07 June 2021 – One person lost his life on Sunday night after being involved in a grisly road accident along the Southern Bypass.

According to Lang’ata OCPD, Benjamin Mwanthi, the driver of the ill-fated car lost control of the vehicle at the Ngong inter-change and hit an electric pole.

The vehicle then rolled several times, killing the driver on the spot.

Onboard were four other young men who escaped death but sustained serious injuries.

The occupants were coming from a club and they were all drunk.

Here’s a video from the scene of the tragic accident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.