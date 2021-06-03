Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 03 June 2021 – A police officer based in Kitui has narrated how he was bitten by a deadly snake that fell from the sky under mysterious circumstances.

According to the cop identified as Musyoka, he was heading to work when an eagle dropped a snake on the roof of his car.

The snake then slid into the car through the passenger’s window and bit him in the hand.

Shocked by the turn of events, he jumped out of the vehicle and the snake followed him.

Passers-by who saw him writhing in pain came to his rescue and killed the deadly snake.

Suddenly, the eagle that had dropped the snake emerged from the blues, grabbed it, and flew away to the utter dismay of the onlookers.

Listen to the cop’s shocking revelations.

