Friday, June 18, 2021 – Former socialite turned businesswoman, Vera Sidika, has revealed that she is planning to come back to Nairobi after falling pregnant.

Vera relocated to Mombasa last year, claiming that the weather in Nairobi was affecting her to an extent of developing bad flu.

She even moved her salon business from Nairobi to Mombasa and also fell in love with Coast-based singer Brown Mauzo.

Brown Mauzo married Vera in October last year and they are expecting their first child.

The 32-year-old socialite has informed her fans through Instagram stories that she is planning to relocate from Mombasa to Nairobi, barely 2 days after she announced her pregnancy.

Vera said that she will stay in Nairobi till the end of this year.

However, she will be making frequent trips to Mombasa to check on her salon business and in-laws.

She claims that her unborn baby loves Nairobi more.

“Back in Nairobi till end year. I’ll be going to Mombasa every other week though back and forth.

“But it seems like our little baby loves Nairobi more,” she wrote.

Vera’s post has left Netizens questioning whether she is trying to cut ties with Brown Mauzo after falling pregnant.

Some people are suspecting that she just wanted to get a baby from Brown Mauzo and then dump him.

